2 firefighters injured in apartment complex fire in north Harris County

HOUSTON – Two firefighters have been injured after several apartments caught on fire Sunday evening, officials said.

The fire was reported at the Parc 505 Apartments along Cypress Station Drive near the North Freeway.

Officials said crews were having a tough time putting out the fire because it was burning in between two levels of roofing.

So far, eight apartments have been impacted, leaving 24 residents without a place to stay.

Investigators said the firefighters injured suffered minor injuries.

There are no reports of any residents being injured in the fire.