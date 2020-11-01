HPD: 1 person dead, another injured following shooting on Houston’s south side

HOUSTON, Texas – One person was killed and another was injured overnight in a shooting on Houston’s south side.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6800 block of Cullen Boulevard on reports of a shooting. On arrival, units located two victims with gunshot wounds in the area, according to police.

One victim was declared dead at the scene. The other was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, HPD Commander Y. Bashir said.

Homicide detectives are on scene conducting an investigation.

Investigators are searching for a White Dodge Ram in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.