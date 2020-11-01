Healthy holidays: Family gatherings & COVID-19

(NBC News) With the holidays fast approaching and coronavirus cases on the rise, doctors say there is no reason to cancel important family gatherings...if extra steps are to ensure everyone’s safety.

A healthy holiday season will be a challenge, but not an insurmountable one.

“Common sense and simple precautions really are the solution,” says Dr. Jake Deutsch, clinical director of Cure Urgent Care NYC.

Dr. Deutsch says it’s a good idea for everyone to get tested before the holidays.

“You can’t really over-test when it comes to the safety and health of your loved ones,” he says.

The usual safety measures, social distancing, hand washing and masks, remain essential. With those measures in place, there is no need to go to extremes.

“I don’t think that you need to get into surgically sanitizing spoons between serving each other because you’re already in a closed environment that you would have an anticipated exposure,” Dr. Deutsch explains.

Read more: https://on.today.com/34EextW