HPD: Man shot, wounded after attacking police officer at a Houston Walmart

HOUSTON, Texas – A Houston police officer shot and wounded a 27-year-old man who attacked her outside an area Walmart, according to authorities.

The incident occurred around 1:09 a.m. at a Walmart location in the 100 block of Yale Street.

The officer stopped by the store to use the restroom. While she was inside, employees told the officer a man was shoplifting in the store. She tried to “give the suspect commands but he refused,” Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said. The officer followed the man outside where he attacked the officer.

The pair struggled on the ground. At some point during the altercation, fearing for her life, the officer shot the suspect once in the leg, Finner said.

On arrival, responding officers immediately rendered first aid to the suspect, placing a tourniquet on his leg, Finner said.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The officer was visibly shaken but did not sustain any injuries, Finner said.

Officials did not identify the officer involved but said she was a three-year veteran of the force. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.