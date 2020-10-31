Fort Bend County will offer free public transportation on Election Day

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County residents, do you need a ride to the polls on Election Day? Fort Bend Public Transportation has you covered.

Fort Bend Public Transportation will provide free rides on Tuesday, Nov. 3, as part of the county’s initiative to encourage voter turnout.

“Every vote counts in our democracy, and we are happy to do our part in ensuring all voters have adequate transportation to the polls” Fort Bend County Judge KP George said in a statement.

Fort Bend County residents who intend to use the service are strongly encouraged to make reservations at least 24 hours in advance. Residents are asked to call (281) 633-7433 no later than 5:00 p.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 to guarantee a ride to the polls.

Use Fort Bend County’s interactive map or download its full Election Day polling location list to find a voting center near you.

Fort Bend County County polling locations will remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

More election information is available on the Fort Bend County Elections Administration’s website.