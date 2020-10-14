City of Houston settles $275K sex discrimination, retaliation lawsuit filed by female HFD employees

HOUSTON – The city of Houston has settled a 2009 lawsuit filed by female employees of the Houston Fire Department over allegations of sex discrimination and retaliation for $275,000.

The Houston City Council approved the financial settlement for the two former female firefighters who claimed they had faced discrimination based on their gender.

Jane Draycott and Paula Keyes claimed they were subjected to intolerable working conditions at the Houston Fire Department’s Station 54. The federal lawsuit accused the Fire Department of not take meaningful steps to stop the discrimination.

Draycott’s settlement was approved Wednesday, where she will receive $275,000. Keyes reached a settlement with the city in April for $67,500.