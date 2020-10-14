Ask 2: If drive-thru voting is found to be illegal, will those votes still be counted?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: If drive-thru voting is found to be illegal, will those votes still be counted?

Answer: According to the lawsuit presented by the Republican Party of Texas, all votes will be cast and counted until drive-thru voting potentially comes to a halt.

“Unless stopped, each of these instances of illegal voting will cast a cloud over the results of the General Election, as illegal votes will be cast and counted in direct violation of the Texas Election Code,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit has been dismissed in a state appeals court, but the Republican Party of Texas has told KPRC 2 it intends to take the matter to the Texas Supreme Court, according to Texas GOP spokesperson Luke Twombly.

There are currently 10 operable drive-thru locations across Harris County.

According to Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins, drive-thru voting which is available to all county residents who want to vote from their vehicle is separate from curbside voting which is reserved for voters with disabilities, including illness.

