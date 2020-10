BAYTOWN, Texas – Baytown police are searching for a missing woman who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Latorya Jackson was last seen Sept. 30 in the 1601 block of Garth Road, wearing a black tank top, white and blue pajamas and black shoes, police said.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jackson or has seen her, they are asked to call the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 281-420-6646.