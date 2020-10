HOUSTON – Three people were injured in a shooting Monday night in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of Hopper Road.

Officials said two men and a woman were shot during a fight at a gas station. Officials said they all appear to be in stable condition and were taken to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.