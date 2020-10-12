Car slams into homes blowing away the foundation in Galveston

HOUSTON – Several homes were damaged after a small sedan crashed on Sunday afternoon in Galveston. The sedan clipped a vehicle that was parked on the side of the road then slammed into the houses near 10th Street.

According to the homeowner, the crash took out the foundation of one of the homes while the car was wedged under the other home.

Several homes were damaged after a small sedan crashed on Sunday afternoon in Galveston. (KPRC)

Security video from a neighbor that lives less than a block away shows the dark-colored sedan heading down Broadway Avenue when the car hits the driver side of a silver car parked on the curb of Broadway.

Pieces of the car scattered before the car crashed into the houses.