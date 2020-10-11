75ºF

Local News

HPD: 3 people injured in shooting outside east Houston club

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

HOUSTON, Texas – Three people were injured in a shooting overnight outside a club in east Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a club in the 900 block of Federal Road on a report of a shooting. On arrival, officers located three gunshot victims.

The victims, a woman and two men, were transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said a disturbance occurred in the club and spilled out into the parking lot where several shots were fired and the three individuals were injured.

Investigators are gathering information from the victims.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

