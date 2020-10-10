Houston police searching for missing 92-year-old woman with dementia

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston police are searching for a 92-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia who was reported missing.

Yaoping Wang, was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday leaving the 9400 block of Bellaire Boulevard in an unknown direction.

Wang is described as an Asian or Pacific Islander female weighing 110 pounds and standing 5′6′' tall with brown eyes and grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt, dark pants and gray or black slippers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Patrol at (713) 884-3131 or the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.