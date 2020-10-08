Chase suspect arrested, possibly tied to several Houston area burglaries, police say

HOUSTON – A man that led police in a high-speed chase Thursday has been tied to several Houston area robberies, according to officials.

The chase began as a traffic stop at 3:25 p.m. at 6100 Wilcrest Drive.

Houston police said the suspect was driving a vehicle that was stolen from a person trying to sell it on Sept. 28. Police said when the car was spotted, the suspect sped off and the chase continued until officers used a pit maneuver to end the pursuit in the 7100 block of South Dairy Ashford Road.

There was a standoff between officers and the suspect but the suspect peacefully surrendered after 45 minutes and was taken into custody, police said.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Police said the suspect has four outstanding warrants and may be tied to other armed robberies in the Houston area.