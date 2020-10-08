5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, Oct. 8

Here are things to know for Thursday, Oct. 8:

1. Gov. Greg Abbott says bars can reopen at 50% capacity in counties with low COVID-19 hospitalizations

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that bars and similar establishments are allowed to reopen at 50% capacity in counties with low COVID-19 hospitalizations starting Oct. 14.

The governor said it is time to reopen more businesses as coronavirus numbers in the state continue to decline.

2. County judges outline their plans for reopening bars after Abbott’s new order

Houston-area county judges weighed in Wednesday on their plans for reopening bars following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s new order. Abbott announced bars and similar establishments are allowed to reopen at 50% capacity in counties with low COVID-19 hospitalizations starting Oct. 14.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo stated that maskless gatherings should not be happening right now following the governor’s announcement of reopening bars.

Hidalgo said the county is still at level “red,” meaning indoor, maskless gathering should not be taking place, including bars. She said Harris County is moving in the right direction in efforts to contain the virus, but for residents to not let their guard down.

3. Derek Chauvin, ex-Minneapolis officer charged in George Floyd’s death, posts $1M bond to leave prison

The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd posted bail on Wednesday and was released from prison.

According to court documents, Derek Chauvin posted a $1 million bond, and the Department of Corrections confirmed he was no longer in custody at the state’s facility in Oak Park Heights, where he had been detained. Hennepin County jail records show he was released shortly before 11:30 a.m.

4. ‘I want to hurt them both:’ Mother of man linked to death of Maliyah Bass says they deserves to be in jail

The mother of Travion Thompson, the man charged in connection of 2-year-old Maliyah Bass' death, said both her son and his girlfriend, Sahara Ervin, belong behind bars for their involvement. The couple is accused of killing and then dumping the child’s body in a storm drain in Houston.

“I’m mad because I want to hurt both of them because I feel violated,” said Thompson’s mother Angel Harris. “I feel sad. I feel betrayed.”

5. Bodies of 3 workers killed in west Houston stairwell collapse recovered

The bodies of three workers who were killed in a stairwell collapse at a construction site earlier this week were recovered Wednesday.

Houston Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Mire said crews have been on site since 13 flights of concrete stairs fell on workers Monday at the site of the new Marathon Oil headquarters in west Houston.

Mire said they recovered the body of one of the workers after searching the three-story-tall pile of rubble for about two hours Wednesday morning. The remaining two bodies were recovered early Wednesday afternoon.

