Man found shot to death in truck crashed in ditch, police say

HOUSTON – Police said they are trying to figure out who shot a man who was later found dead in a truck Tuesday.

Officers said a passer-by called police just after 10:30 p.m. after seeing the truck in a ditch near the South Freeway and Airport Boulevard.

According to investigators, there may have been other people in the truck when the man crashed.

Police said they are hoping to speak to the people as they try to determine if the man was shot while driving or shot somewhere else and got into the truck to leave the scene.