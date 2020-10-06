Ask 2: Are Fort Bend County voters required to show ID when dropping off ballots in person?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Are you required to show identification to drop off ballots? I was told by Fort Bend If you deliver in person you need to show identification.

Answer: Yes.

Fort Bend County voters who are eligible for mail/absentee voting will be asked to show photo identification when delivering their ballot in person, according to a frequently asked questions document about ballot by mail voting available on the county’s website.

Ballots for the upcoming election should be dropped off at the county’s election office at 4520 Reading Road in Rosenberg.

The deadline to drop-off a mail/absentee ballot in person in Texas is Election Day, which is Nov. 3., according to the Associated Press.

Here are the seven valid forms of photo identification voters can present:

Texas Drivers License

Texas Handgun License

Texas Personal Identification Card

Texas Election Identification Certificate

United States Military Identification Card

United States Citizen Certificate

United States Passport

The FAQ’s document also says that a person may not deliver someone else’s ballot.

