Man arrested, charged in connection with 2-month-old child’s abuse, authorities say

HOUSTON – Authorities have arrested and charged a man wanted in connection with the physical abuse of his 2-month-old infant, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez shared a tweet that said 20-year-old Alejandro Barrera “severely” injured the child, who had to be hospitalized and is in serious condition.

No truer of a victim than a young child that’s completely innocent. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 3, 2020

According to court documents, the incident happened on Sept. 28. Barrera put his hands around the child’s rib cage and applied pressure, causing injury, court documents revealed.

He was subsequently charged with intentionally causing bodily injury to a child under the age of 15, which is a felony offense.

Barrera’s bail was set at $15,000.