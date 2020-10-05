5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Oct. 5

Here are things you need to know for Monday, Oct. 5:

1. VIDEO: President Trump reveals he is learning a lot about COVID-19 while fighting the virus at Walter Reed hospital

President Donald Trump said Sunday he is receiving “great reports” from the doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Doctors said earlier Sunday the president has continued to improve and could be discharged as early as Monday to continue his treatment.

In the third update video posted on Twitter Sunday afternoon, Trump also said he is learning a lot about COVID-19 through this experience.

Trump thanked the medical staff and his backers for their support while he battles the virus.

2. UPDATE: Pro-Trump supporter arrested after he punches man in the face at Buc-ee’s

Denton police are investigating an assault that occurred Saturday afternoon at a Buc-ee’s, according to a press release.

The victim told police that he and his friend observed supporters of President Donald Trump at the Buc-ee’s. A verbal argument occurred, and the victim said the man then punched him in the face.

Part of the incident was capture on video and posted on social media.

3. Texas AG Ken Paxton’s top aides want him investigated for bribery and other alleged crimes, report says

Senior officials in the Texas Attorney General’s Office have asked federal law enforcement to “investigate allegations of improper influence, abuse of office, bribery and other potential crimes” by their boss, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to a new report from the Austin-American Statesman and KVUE-TV.

According to the report, the senior staff members, including Jeff Mateer, who resigned from his post as Paxton’s top aide this week after several years leading the agency, notified the agency’s human resources director that they sought the investigation.

4. Lottery winner out of luck when ticket gets lost in mail

A woman who won $1,000 in a second chance drawing on July 29 isn’t getting her prize because the certified letter she sent to the Florida Lottery’s headquarters never arrived.

The second chance lottery prize gives winners limited time to turn in a ticket to claim the prize. Their options are to either put the ticket in a drop box at a local lottery office, which were not then open to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, or mail them to the headquarters.

5. 2 tropical systems brewing in the Gulf of Mexico this week

The KPRC 2 Severe Weather Team is watching two tropical systems this week, one of which is expected to head to the northern Gulf Coast later this week.

As expected, Gamma has moved into the Southern Gulf of Mexico Sunday. Forecast models show that the tropical system will stay south of Houston staying in the Gulf through most of the upcoming week as it slowly winds down the spine of the Bay of Campeche.

Tropical Depression 26 strengthened into Tropical Storm Delta on Monday morning. It is currently sitting south of Jamaica in the central Caribbean with 35 mph winds but the storm is expected to strengthen into Tropical Depression/Storm Delta within the next 24 hours.

