Lago Mar in Texas City hosting Oktober Lagoonfest

Lago Marin Texas City will host Oktober Lagoonfest through the month of October.

Oktober Lagoonfest will run each weekend from Oct. 2 through Nov. 1.

Tickets wil run $10 for those under age 13 and $15 for those age 13 and up. They are available for purchase online at their website.

“We are lucky to be located in the Houston area where temperatures are mild enough to extend the season for warm-weather fun,” said Uri Man, President of The Lagoon Development Company. “Throughout the summer, visitors to our lagoon enjoyed kayaking, swimming and relaxing on our white-sand beaches. We’re excited to continue the experience as the weather allows.”

Guests at Oktober Lagoonfest will have access to an inflatable obstacle course, kayaking, sailing, electric jetboards by Onean and stand-up paddleboards. In addition, Friday admissions include free yoga and HIIT cardio classes.

Craft beers will be available for purchase each day from the Tap Truck and food trucks will be on site. Scheduled food trucks include True Dog gourmet hot dogs and fries, Kurbside Eatz Asian Fusion, Pit King BBQ, Mr. Sizzles gourmet burgers and Gelü Artisan Italian Ice. Cocktails and frozen drinks also will be available for purchase.

The lagoon is located at 3240 Lago Mar Blvd., Texas City.