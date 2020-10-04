Here’s what’s happening in Houston in the week ahead

Take a look at some of the most significant Houston-area events and stories happening in the week ahead. This week, we also sprinkled in a couple of national stories we thought you should know about.

Monday is last day to register to vote in Texas

Monday is the last day to register to vote in Texas in the Nov. 3 election. In order to ensure you can vote on Election Day, you must fill out a voter registration application by Monday at the latest.

You can print out the online application and mail it to the voter registrar in your county. Applications must be postmarked by the Oct. 5 deadline.

Not sure if you’re registered to vote? Check if you’re registered to vote here. Click here for information on how to register to vote in Harris County.

HISD Board of Education to host virtual community meetings on district goals for student outcomes starting Tuesday

The HISD Board of Education will host two community meetings ahead of a vote to set new district goals for student outcomes, according to a release from the district. All meetings are virtual and open to the public. HISD Trustees are scheduled to vote on the goals during a special meeting later this month.

Virtual Community Meeting 1

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Zoom Meeting Link: https://bit.ly/2RYk5br

Passcode: 0CnW2L

Virtual Community Meeting 2

Thursday, Oct. 15, 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Zoom Meeting Link: https://bit.ly/340isPX

Passcode: hYT3qT

2020 United States vice presidential debate slated for Wednesday

The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will take place Wednesday at the University of Utah. USA Today’s Susan Page will moderate the event.

Wings Over Houston airshow event begins Friday

On Friday, the Wings Over Houston takes to the skies above Ellington Field. The airshow will offer fans a drive-in viewing experience to ensure safe social distancing. The show starts Friday and runs all weekend featuring demonstrations from current and vintage aircraft.

