Biden secures 14-point lead over Pres. Trump in new national poll

KPRC Staff

President Donald Trump makes a points as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden listens during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
Democrat Joe Biden’s national lead over President Donald Trump nearly doubled after Tuesday’s presidential debate, according to a new NBC/WSJ poll out Sunday.

The poll, which surveyed 800 registered voters, was conducted Sept. 30-Oct. 1, the days following the unruly Sept. 29 debate, but before Trump tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalized Friday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Biden now has a 14-point lead over Trump up from his 8-point lead in the previous NBC/WSJ poll, which was conducted before the debate. That 14-point advantage represents Biden’s largest lead in the NBC News/WSJ poll during the entirety of the 2020 presidential campaign, NBC reported.

The poll finds a majority of registered voters, 53%, report they’ll support Biden in the general election, with 39% going for Trump.

Overall, the survey finds 43% of registered voters approve of Trump’s job performance, which is down 2 points from the last NBC News/WSJ poll.

Fifty-five percent disapprove of Trump’s job performance, including 50 percent who say they strongly disapprove.

Regarding Tuesday’s debate, 49% of voters say Biden did a better job, compared with 24% who say Trump did a better job.

A majority of voters said the debate made no difference in how they’d vote.

