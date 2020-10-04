Biden secures 14-point lead over Pres. Trump in new national poll

Democrat Joe Biden’s national lead over President Donald Trump nearly doubled after Tuesday’s presidential debate, according to a new NBC/WSJ poll out Sunday.

The poll, which surveyed 800 registered voters, was conducted Sept. 30-Oct. 1, the days following the unruly Sept. 29 debate, but before Trump tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalized Friday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Biden now has a 14-point lead over Trump up from his 8-point lead in the previous NBC/WSJ poll, which was conducted before the debate. That 14-point advantage represents Biden’s largest lead in the NBC News/WSJ poll during the entirety of the 2020 presidential campaign, NBC reported.

The poll finds a majority of registered voters, 53%, report they’ll support Biden in the general election, with 39% going for Trump.

Overall, the survey finds 43% of registered voters approve of Trump’s job performance, which is down 2 points from the last NBC News/WSJ poll.

Fifty-five percent disapprove of Trump’s job performance, including 50 percent who say they strongly disapprove.

Regarding Tuesday’s debate, 49% of voters say Biden did a better job, compared with 24% who say Trump did a better job.

A majority of voters said the debate made no difference in how they’d vote.

