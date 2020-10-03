HCSO: Woman shot at Halloween attraction in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman was shot at a haunted trail Halloween attraction in northwest Harris County Friday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:15 p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the Haunted Trails attractions located at 11500 Antoine Drive on a report of a drive-by shooting. On arrival, units located a woman suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. A deputy applied a tourniquet to the woman’s leg and kept her calm until paramedics arrived, HCSO Capt. J. Shannon said.

The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Deputies found bullet casings at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.