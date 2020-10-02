1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston: Police

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston Friday.

Investigators said one man is dead and two other men are in the hospital after a gunman opened fire at the Raceway Gas Station along Bissonnet and Brooklet Drive around 1 a.m.

Investigators are calling the shooting an ambush, saying the victims were shot multiple times with a rifle while they were standing outside of the store.

Police said there is no word yet on a motive and the gunman is still on the loose.