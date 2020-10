PASADENA, Texas – Pasadena police officers went door-to-door in Pasadena looking for clues to catch a killer.

Investigators say around 12:30 a.m. gunfire erupted on the 1600 block of Locklaine Drive in Pasadena. A mother found her son with two gunshot wounds in his face and called police.

The man received CPR as he was airlifted to the hospital, where he passed away, according to investigators.

Authorities have not released any suspect information or details on a possible motive.