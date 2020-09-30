5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, Sept. 30

Here are things you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 30:

1. More Houston babies born with sickle cell than anywhere else in Texas, according to health officials

Of the estimated 180 Texas babies born each year with sickle cell, a rare genetic blood condition, approximately 40% are in Houston, according to Dr. Titilope Fasipe, chair of the Houston Sickle Cell Collaborative.

In a news release Tuesday, the Houston Health Department said Houston has more diagnoses than in any other region of Texas. The condition ultimately causes organ damage, including severe episodes of pain that can last up to a week and can result in multiple hospitalizations throughout a lifetime.

2. Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute

After more than a year of circling each other, Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden met on the debate stage Tuesday night in Ohio.

The 74-year-old president and the 77-year-old former vice president are similar in age, and they share a mutual dislike. But they differ starkly in style and substance. All of that was evident from the outset on the Cleveland stage.

Here are key takeaways from the first of three scheduled presidential debates before Election Day on Nov. 3.

3. Social media trolls Biden, Trump over first presidential debate clash

Social media had loads of fun Tuesday night trolling President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden over the first presidential debate.

Most social media users posted memes about the chaotic exchange and how the two interrupted each other, leaving the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, frustrated multiple times. The two men frequently talked over each other with Trump interrupting, nearly shouting, so often that Biden eventually snapped at him, “Will you shut up, man?”

4. SFA president says students who filed false police report against Black student broke code of conduct, possibly law

The president of Stephen F. Austin University said the group of students who filed a false police report against a Black freshman student that led to campus police storming the teen’s dorm room with guns drawn, broke the student code of conduct and possibly the law.

The attorney for 17-year-old Christin Evans says she was the victim of a racist set-up, orchestrated by her white roommates. On Sept. 14, the attorney said the roommates told the dorm’s resident assistant that Evans tried to attack them. The RA then called campus police who burst into Evans' dorm room at 3 a.m. while she was sleeping with guns drawn.

5. Lost mail? What we found when we put the Houston area mail service to the test

With concerns about mail delivery issues ahead of the election, our KPRC Investigates team put the United States Postal Service in Houston to the test.

From Montgomery County to Galveston County and lots of places in between, we mailed dozens of letters and tracked the timeliness of the arrivals. Our test is not scientific, but our results and what we found during our test is interesting.

