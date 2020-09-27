HPD: Man involved in domestic violence incident shot during altercation with family friend

HOUSTON, Texas – The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the chest at a home in southeast Houston Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 7800 block of Kingsley in reference to an assault in progress. On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he underwent surgery. His condition is unknown.

Prior to the shooting, the man was involved in a domestic violence incident, according to investigators. Upon returning to the residence on Kingsley Street, the man got into an altercation with a family friend and at some point an exchange of gunfire occurred, resulting in the man getting struck in the chest, according to investigators.

The family friend stayed on scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Three firearms and several spent bullet casing were located at the scene, according to investigators.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.