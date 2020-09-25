76ºF

Local News

Houston woman arrested for embezzling over $40K from credit union, authorities say

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, crime
Generic money image
Generic money image (Pixabay)

HOUSTON – A Houston woman was charged and arrested after authorities said she stole thousands from a bank where she worked.

Claudia Wells, 38, was charged with embezzlement from a federally-insured credit union after a grand jury returned the one-count indictment on Sept. 17, according to a news release.

The indictment revealed the theft happened from May 28, 2019, to June 6, 2019, during which Wells embezzled around $43,000 from an account at the unnamed credit union while she was working there.

Wells is expected to appear in court Friday. The FBI conducted the investigation.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: