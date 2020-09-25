Houston woman arrested for embezzling over $40K from credit union, authorities say

HOUSTON – A Houston woman was charged and arrested after authorities said she stole thousands from a bank where she worked.

Claudia Wells, 38, was charged with embezzlement from a federally-insured credit union after a grand jury returned the one-count indictment on Sept. 17, according to a news release.

The indictment revealed the theft happened from May 28, 2019, to June 6, 2019, during which Wells embezzled around $43,000 from an account at the unnamed credit union while she was working there.

Wells is expected to appear in court Friday. The FBI conducted the investigation.