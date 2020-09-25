5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, Sept. 25

Here are things you need to know for Friday, Sept. 25:

1. Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses

President Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses drew swift blowback Thursday from both parties in Congress, and lawmakers turned to unprecedented steps to ensure he can’t ignore the vote of the people. Amid the uproar, Trump said anew he’s not sure the election will be “honest.”

Congressional leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, rejected Trump’s assertion that he’ll “see what happens” before agreeing to any election outcome.

Read more.

2. Gov. Greg Abbott calls for new crimes, mandatory jail time for certain offenses related to protests

At a campaign event in Dallas on Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a string of new legislative proposals to raise penalties and create new crimes for offenses committed at protests.

Abbott isn’t on the Nov. 3 ballot, but the event was the Republican governor’s latest move in a national political battle during a tumultuous election that has pitted police officers and fears of rising crime against calls for an end to police brutality and systemic racism.

Read more.

3. Gov. Abbott to honor KPRC 2′s Frank Billingsley with Admiral’s Commission in Texas Navy

Gov. Greg Abbott will honor Frank Billingsley Saturday morning with an Admiral’s Commission in the Texas Navy at the Seaport in Galveston.

Abbott, as commander in chief of the Texas Navy, will use his position as governor to honor several Texans who are special to Texas.

Read more.

4. Houstonians propose citizen’s board to hold HPD accountable

A group of local community leaders proposed a Houston Police Independent Citizens Investigative Board to create transparency between the community and the Houston Police Department.

The board would review and investigate internal police investigations of possible misconduct by police officers and make the final decision on discipline. It would be able to subpoena documents, interview witnesses, suspects and police officers.

Read more.

5. Say goodbye to toll stickers and hello to this easy-to-use app

Texas drivers can now ditch those toll stickers on their windshields and opt-in on a new toll app to pay their fees.

The green light has been given to Uproad, an app that allows drivers to pay tolls using new technology that eliminates the need for a transponder, the sticker on your windshield. Drivers can now use their mobile devices on toll roads and bridges in the state, as more people take to the roads versus air due to coronavirus during this busy summer travel season.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in