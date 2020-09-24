73ºF

2 men in critical condition after shooting at northeast Houston gas station, police say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Police investigate a double shooting that left two men in critical condition in northeast Houston on Sept. 24, 2020.
HOUSTON – Two men are in critical condition after a double shooting outside a northeast Houston gas station Thursday afternoon, according to Houston Police Department.

Police said the shooting was reported around 2:41 p.m. in a parking lot in the 4000 block of Lockwood Drive.

No arrests have been reported.

This is a developing story.

