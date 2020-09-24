2 men in critical condition after shooting at northeast Houston gas station, police say

HOUSTON – Two men are in critical condition after a double shooting outside a northeast Houston gas station Thursday afternoon, according to Houston Police Department.
Police said the shooting was reported around 2:41 p.m. in a parking lot in the 4000 block of Lockwood Drive.
No arrests have been reported.
This is a developing story.
Northeast officers are at a shooting scene 4000 Lockwood. Two males shot in the parking lot of a store. Both victims are in critical condition. 202 pic.twitter.com/wrfjXCODtO— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 24, 2020