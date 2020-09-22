Houston announces no jury trials, jury duty until Nov. 30

HOUSTON – The city of Houston announced the suspension of jury duty and jury trials has been extended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, the extension will now last through Nov. 30. People who have a trial scheduled from June 1 through Nov. 30 will be given resets in-person at all city court location.

For anyone who was scheduled for a trial before that time, the person does not have to appear. However, that person is required to reschedule the trial no later than 4 p.m. on Nov 21 in order to receive a new court date. Anyone who fails to reschedule their court date could have a warrant issued for their arrest.

There will also be no jury duty until Dec. 1, which means there will be no jury trials until that date unless otherwise notified, according to the release.

Once jury duty and trials resume, there will be safety guidelines in place to ensure that social distancing and other health guidelines can be followed. For example, people must wear masks or facial covering at all times while inside the courthouse and temperatures will be taken upon entry.

For more information, visit the Municipal Courts website.