Ask 2: How can I change the political party affiliation on my voter registration?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: How can I change the political party affiliation on my voter registration?

Answer: Changes to your voter registration can be made online, by mail or over the phone.

Online registration is currently unavailable in Texas. Instead, voters should download and fill out the National Voter Registration form and mail it to the Office of the Secretary of State Elections Division at P.O. Box 12060 Austin, TX 78711‑2060.

Here’s more information on voter registration and a handy map for the Go Vote event across our area.

To update or make changes by phone, contact your county registrar to complete the voter registration process.

The deadline for voter registration in Texas is Monday, October 5.

