Man dies after shooting altercation involving another person and 1 gun, police say

HOUSTON – Police said two men were shot in a parking lot in west Houston Sunday. Now, one of them is dead.

Officers said the shooting happened off Richmond and Westerland around midnight.

According to investigators, the men were having a conversation when one reportedly pulled a gun on the other and shot him. That person than apparently grabbed the gun, turned it on the original shooter and pulled the trigger, police said.

Police said one victim died after they were rushed to the hospital. The other was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and is expected to survive, officers said.