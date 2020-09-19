‘True life of service.': Houston, Texas leaders across party lines issue condolences in wake of Justice Ginsburg’s death

HOUSTON – Top Houston and Texas officials are expressing their condolences in the wake of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she was heartbroken by the news.

“Heartbroken to hear about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing. She embodied pure bravery and an unflinching belief in our country’s potential. For women, she was a symbol of promise and a fighter for what we know we can achieve. Her legacy will live on. #NotoriousRBG,” said Hidalgo.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales called Justice Ginsburg a legend. He shared this famous quote from the justice: “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn’t be that women are the exception.”

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been a titan of the Supreme Court for more than a quarter of a century," said Texas Senator John Cornyn in a statement. "Despite our ideological differences, I have always maintained a deep respect for Justice Ginsburg. Her unwavering commitment to public service has inspired a generation of young Americans – particularly women – to reach for their dreams.”

Fort Bend County Judge KP George said to remember her legacy.

“All Americans and especially women in the legal profession owe a debt of graditutue to our beloved Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” said U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia on Twitter.

Bader Ginsburg, 87, died Friday at her home in Washington. She died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

Here is some of the post for local leaders regarding the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

