‘Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer:’ Gov. Greg Abbot lowers Texas flags, issues statement on RBG death

AUSTIN – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, died Friday in her home in Washington of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, which she had been battling for years.

On Saturday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas flags to be lowered to “honor the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

Abbott issued a statement that said:

“My heart goes out to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family, and Cecilia and I are keeping them in our prayers,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer of keen intellect and will be remembered as a judicial giant. She put service above self and leaves behind a grateful nation.”

The Jewish, feminist icon’s death coincided with the eve of Rosh Hashanah, a High Holiday that commemorates the Jewish New Year.

According to Jewish tradition, a person who dies on the High Holiday is considered a “Tzadik,” or a person of great righteousness.