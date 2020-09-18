Do you know this man? Authorities searching for man seen breaking into Aldine Fire Station

HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman is asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a burglary at a fire station.

According to a Facebook post, the burglary happened Tuesday at Aldine Fire Station No. 41 on Farrell Road, which is currently under construction.

Herman said the man was caught on surveillance video taking several items. The man is also believed to have stolen “numerous tools from the construction site during the same time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Herman at 832-927-6205 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).