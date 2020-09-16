Ask 2: Why is Lina Hidalgo’s title ‘judge?’

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Why are people like Lina Hildago called a judge in Houston (is this in all of Texas)? She’s not a judge in the traditional sense, right?

Answer: In Texas, a county judge serves as the presiding officer on the Commissioners Court and has a wide range of administrative, legislative and judicial duties.

As the Harris County Judge and presiding officer on the Commissioners Court, Hidalgo’s judicial duties include overseeing county courthouses and jails.

Her other responsibilities include adopting a budget; setting tax rates; calling for bond elections; building and maintaining county infrastructure; and overseeing libraries, parks, and the Harris County Flood Control District.

