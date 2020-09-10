Woman shot at stoplight with AR-15 in Meyerland, police say

MEYERLAND, Texas – A woman was shot at a stoplight with an AR-15 in a possible road rage incident Wednesday, police said.

Police said the shooting happened on South Braeswood near the South Loop in Meyerland around 5:44 p.m.

According to investigators, a vehicle with a man and woman inside pulled up next to the victim and police said things turned violent quickly. The woman was shot at four to five times and was eventually hit in her chest, police said.

The 25-year-old woman is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Police are still searching for the suspected shooter and the other woman who was in the vehicle. Investigators say they were driving a white car.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact police.