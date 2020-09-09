Ask 2: How can I get my neighborhood to beautify our public spaces?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: How can I get my neighborhood to beautify our public spaces?

Answer: The Planning and Development Department for the city of Houston is available to help communities with issues such as deed restrictions, minimum lot size applications and other neighborhood initiatives, including helping fund improvement projects through the Neighborhood Matching Grant Program (NMGP).

