Police asking for public’s help identifying suspects in shooting death of man

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Pasadena Police Department’s Violent Crimes Division are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspects in the shooting death of Juan Ortega - De Leon.

On Saturday, August 26, 2020, at approximately 12:13 a.m., Ortega - De Leon was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Burke Road in Houston, according to a release from Crime Stoppers.

During the incident, at least two males approached Ortega - De Leon and demanded his wallet. Ortega - De Leon refused to give the suspects his property and a physical altercation ensued, according to the release. One of the suspects fired a single shot at Ortega - De Leon, striking him in the head.

The suspects took items from Ortega - De Leon and fled the scene on foot. The suspects were described as young Hispanic males, according to the release.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in the case. Anyone with information related to the case is urged to report it over the phone at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.