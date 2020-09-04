Authorities: Willis man contacts 911, turns himself in after killing his wife

WILLIS, Texas – A Willis man is in custody after authorities said he contacted 911 to turn himself in in connection with his wife’s death.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Thursday at a home on Big Bow Bend in Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Vance, 28, drove to the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office where he contacted 911 and said he wanted to “turn himself in for shooting his wife,” authorities said.

Vance was detained at the scene and constable deputies were dispatched to his home, where they found his wife, identified as 29-year-old Elizabeth Vance, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said.

Authorities said Vance was taken into custody and charged with murder. His bail was set at $500,000.