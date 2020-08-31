Houston Zoo closed due to power outage; What to do if you have reservations

HOUSTON – Bad news if you were hoping to head to the Houston Zoo Monday.

The nonprofit organization lost power Sunday and initially announced they would be opening at noon after they got the issue sorted.

However, the zoo later shared an updated announcement on social media saying it was going to the closed since the power had not yet been restored.

Early Monday the zoo announced that it would remain closed Monday as the issue had still not been fixed.

A statement issued on the Houston Zoo website said in part:

Our team is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. All ticket holders may reschedule their Zoo visit by emailing group.reservations@houstonzoo.org. Members with reservations can simply choose to reserve another day.

According to the statement, the zoo is using a generator and all the animals are healthy and being cared for by zoo staff.

The staff is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.