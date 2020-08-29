Woman, child injured in apparent road rage shooting in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A woman and an eight-year-old child were injured in an apparent road rage shooting in southeast Houston Friday night, Houston police said.

Around 9:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 12600 block of North Featherwood Drive on reports of a shooting. Arriving units located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a child suffering gunshot wounds to his shoulder and thumb.

Both were transported to an area hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

According to authorities at the scene, the woman and child had been in a truck with the woman’s boyfriend, who had been driving the vehicle, and another child. After getting food at Taco Bell, the male driver pulled out onto Fuqua Street headed eastbound and almost collided with a Buick that did not have its lights on headed in the same direction. Following the near-crash, the vehicles continued heading east. At one point, the truck passed the Buick. Then, the male truck driver heard gunfire and observed that one of the children in the back of the truck and his girlfriend in the passenger seat had been injured, police said.

At the scene, investigators found rifle and pistol rounds.

Police are canvassing the area for a cream-colored Buick with chrome rims.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.