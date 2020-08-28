Houston ranks third in world’s top cities of the future in report

Houston could be on its way to becoming the world’s top city of the future.

On a list ranking which cities are on track for continued global business success, Houston comes in third after previously ranking fifth in 2019, CultureMap Houston reports.

According to the Culture Map Houston, the inaugural fDi Tier 2 Cities of the Future 2020/21 evaluated second-tier cities in five categories: economic potential, cost-effectiveness, business friendliness, connectivity, and human capital and lifestyle.

On top of ranking third overall, Houston was also listed in the top 10 for human capital and lifestyle economic growth potential, placing third and seventh respectively.

Additionally, Houston ranked sixth in the business friendliness category due to recording more than 50 expansion or co-location projects between May 2015 and April 2020. According to fDi, this represents more than a quarter of its total inward foreign direct investment and the second-highest out of all locations analyzed.

What do you think -- does Houston have what it takes to be a top city of the future?