Ask 2: I am a single mother with a kindergartner. Are there any face-face learning labs offered for parents that have to work for this 2020-2021 school year?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: I am a single mother with a kindergartner. Are there any face-face learning labs offered for parents that have to work for this 2020-2021 school year?

Answer: Some Houston-area school districts are responding to students whose parents work during the school day by partnering with area schools and youth centers to provide a space to do their schoolwork.

School districts such as Fort Bend ISD have opened several learning centers to allow elementary school students to work in a supervised area. However, there is currently a waiting list and priority is given to students whose parents are essential workers -- such as first responders, law enforcement, grocery store workers -- and those who cannot connect to the internet.

Spring Branch ISD will provide Wi-fi-enabled buses to area apartment complexes within the district to those students in all grades who need it the most.

A popular Houston-area Facebook group called QuaranTEACH Houston allows you to find resources or get special tips from other parents and teachers about distance learning. Some are either hosting “learning pods” or tutoring in their area.

Check with your school district for distance learning assistance for your students.

