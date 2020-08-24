5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, August 24

Here are things you need to know for Monday, August 24:

1. Tracking the tropics: Houston still in cones of uncertainty for both Laura and Marco

Two hurricanes will take turns taking up residence in the Gulf and make landfall within a hundred miles or so of each other, which is unprecedented. Marco will be making landfall Monday, while Laura is moving into Cuba and will make a run at the Gulf Coast later this week.

It is important to note that the forecast is changing rapidly. Stay informed and watch for updates on this page.

2. ‘High probability’ body found in Brays Bayou is that of missing 2-year-old, chief says

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said there is a “high probability” that the body found in Brays Bayou on Sunday morning is that of Maliyah Bass, a 2-year-old girl reported missing in southwest Houston.

During a press conference Sunday afternoon, Acevedo said he believes foul play was involved in the child’s death but police do not have any leads or suspects at this time. He asked the public for help in seeking justice for Maliyah.

3. Official: Missing Texas soldier reported sexual abuse

A soldier who has gone missing from Fort Hood in Central Texas has been involved in an open investigation of abusive sexual contact, officials said.

Sgt. Elder Fernandes, 23, was reported missing on Wednesday. Killeen police said he hasn't been seen since Monday when his staff sergeant dropped him off at home.

“The unit sexual assault response coordinator has been working closely with Sgt. Fernandes, ensuring he was aware of all his reporting, care, and victim advocacy options,” Fort Hood public affairs officer Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam said in a statement.

4. Teachers could stay in classroom if exposed to COVID-19

New guidance from President Donald Trump’s administration that declares teachers to be “critical infrastructure workers” could give the green light to exempting teachers from quarantine requirements after being exposed to COVID-19 and instead send them back into the classroom.

Keeping teachers without symptoms in the classroom raises the risk that they will spread the respiratory illness to students and fellow employees.

5. Houston’s ‘Be Someone’ sign altered yet again

One of Houston's most iconic landmarks has been altered yet again.

Overnight, the message “#SAVEOURCHILDREN” was painted over the famed “BE SOMEONE” graffiti, which is located above Interstate 45 near downtown.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY:

Vacillate: [ vas-uh-leyt ] (verb) to waver in mind or opinion; be indecisive or irresolute: His tendency to vacillate makes him a poor leader.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY:

Aug. 24, 79 AD: On Aug. 24, after centuries of dormancy, Mount Vesuvius erupts in southern Italy, devastating the prosperous Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum and killing thousands.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“I have no methods; all I do is accept people as they are.” - Joan Rivers

