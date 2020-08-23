Coronavirus cases rise by 4,943 in Texas, 215 new deaths

AUSTIN, Texas – The number of reported coronavirus cases in Texas has increased by 4,943 and there are 215 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, Texas health officials reported Saturday.

There are a reported a total of 573,139 virus cases and 11,266 deaths, although the true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

State health officials reported 115,843 active cases of the virus and that 446,030 people have recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.