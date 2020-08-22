HPD: Houston police officer helps man out of burning building

HOUSTON, Texas – An officer helped a man out of a burning building early Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

At around 1 a.m. Saturday, Houston police officers were patrolling the area near the 3400 block on Emancipation Ave. when they observed a building on fire.

One officer secured the scene while the other entered the building in search of anyone that might be inside. The officer located one person, a security guard, on the second floor and assisted the man in exiting the building.

The officer said there was a lot of smoke inside the building.

“You could tell that the fire had kind of started to come to a head,” the officer said. “My biggest concern was getting him out of there and myself to safety. “I had to assist him coming down just because the smoke he had inhaled while he was inside had started to get to him. He was elderly. Like I said, just making sure he didn’t fall down the stairs, making sure that when he got out he wasn’t too discombobulated.”

The Houston Fire Department arrived on scene and knocked down the 2-alarm fire in under 30 minutes.

Paramedics evaluated the security guard and said he’d be fine.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.