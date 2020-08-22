HCSO deputies’ patrol vehicle tagged with anti-police sentiment, sheriff says

HOUSTON – After taking a lunch break, Harris County sheriff’s deputies were surprised Friday to find their patrol vehicle tagged with anti-police sentiment, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

A photo of the derogatory message was posted on Twitter by HSCO Maj. Mike Lee.

“Our @HCSOTexas Deputies stand ready to protect & serve EVERY person in #HarrisCounty, they should not have to finish their lunch break only to find this type of anti-police sentiment spray painted on their patrol vehicle. #BeBetter,” he wrote on Twitter.

Gonzalez also retweeted the photo, expressing how disappointed to see something happen like this in Harris County.

“Disappointing to see this happen in our community. Let’s show respect for law enforcement professionals, the men and women who work so hard day in and day out to keep us safe,” he tweeted.