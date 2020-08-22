Elderly woman dead after fire rips through home in Spring

SPRING, Texas – An 81-year-old woman is dead after a fire ripped through a Spring home early Saturday morning, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire was first reported at about 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 24300 block of Hampton Terrace Lane in Spring. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the structure and received a report that there was an elderly woman trapped inside.

Fire crews attempted to make entry into the residence but were unable to due to the heavy fire. They proceeded to attack the blaze and knocked down the fire.

A relative who had been staying with the woman told authorities he had tried to get to her but could not and ultimately had to exit the home on his own.

Investigators are working to confirm the cause and origin of the fire.