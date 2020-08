HOUSTON – Homicide detectives are investigating in northwest Harris County after a man was found dead inside a dumpster Friday afternoon, according to deputies.

The discovery was made in the 13800 block of Hollister St.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Homicide investigators are responding to 13800 Hollister St in reference to a male found deceased in a dumpster. Crime Scene investigators also on way. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 21, 2020

